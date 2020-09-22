The Sewell Mill Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will host the "Handbuilding at Home" workshop from Oct. 12-26.

Once registered, participants will be able to pick up supplies curbside and follow a sequence of virtual instructions to create art works, then drop art pieces off curbside to be fired in the kiln.

To register for classes, visit secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog and type the five digit course code in the search box feature. Participants can also register in person or by calling 770-509-2711.

