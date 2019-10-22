The Atlanta Regional Commission staff will host an open house on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE in Marietta.
The event will share information about the Atlanta Region’s plan through the year 2050. Residents will be able to provide their input on a major update to this plan, which is the region's long range blueprint that details investments needed to ensure metro Atlanta's future success.
At the open house, attendees will also have the opportunity to:
Explore the Atlanta region’s future through hands-on activities, including an online scenario planning game and a “living infographic” station, where residents can give feedback on their biggest desires and concerns for the region.
Learn about key regional issues, such as advances in transportation technology and innovative efforts to address the region’s housing affordability challenges.
Search an online database to learn about transportation projects that are planned throughout the region over the next 30 years.
The Atlanta Region’s plan incorporates a range of planning and programmatic elements, including transportation, community development, natural resources, workforce development and aging and independence services. The plan aims to improve mobility, create vibrant, walkable communities, ensure a clean, abundant water supply and meet the needs of the region’s population of older adults and disabled individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.