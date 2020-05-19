On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team will host an appreciation barbeque lunch to honor local police, firemen and EMTs.
A grilling food truck will serve lunch and attendees can use the “social distancing patio” to enjoy their meal or take it on the road. Attendees should RSVP to janiceoverbeck@janiceoverbeck.com.
Sponsors for the event include Capital City Home Loans, Arrow Exterminators, First American Home Warranty, Amerispec Home Inspection, Chick-fil-A East Lake and Perrie & Associates.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
