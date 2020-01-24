The Marietta Fire Department announced that its yearly recruiting process is now open to applicants until Jan. 31.
The Marietta Fire Department offers diverse career opportunities for men and women seeking professional and personal success.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school degree or GED certificate, possess a valid driver’s license and must be able to pass a routine background check. Applicants who meet these criteria will be eligible to take the Firefighters Entrance Exam.
For more information, visit http://www.mariettaga.gov/1271/Join-Marietta-Fire.
