Are you an apartment renter in need of rental assistance due to the pandemic?
Star-C allocates funds for low-income families living in qualified apartment communities in Cobb County. There is still about $850,000 in funding to disburse before the end of the year. Star-C staff anticipates being able to provide rental assistance to about 520 more families.
For more information, visit star-c.org.
