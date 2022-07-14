The portal is open in Cobb for organizations to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funding through Sept. 9.
The federal government allocated $147 million to Cobb County as part of the program. Interested groups can visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/info-center/american-rescue-plan-act-arpa to access the application for project funding. Individuals that would like to submit project ideas for the county to consider are able to do so using the same application.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis before they are considered for funding by the Board of Commissioners.
Detailed instructions and “frequently asked questions” are included as part of the online application and the public can view a webinar for more instruction at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGRRu07XIsk.
Paper copies of the application will also be available at the county building, 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
For more information on the county’s investment priorities, visit www.cobbcounty.org/ARPA.
