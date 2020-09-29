The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be holding a nationwide Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk in the Park during National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
The month-long initiative, which kicks off with an opening ceremony on Nov. 1, gives the nation a way to get involved in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease from anywhere.
Individuals can walk from wherever they are, at their own pace, for however long they would like throughout November as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. People can also organize their own teams and encourage others to “walk” with them and raise funds.
Participants will be able to track their steps with an app on their page as they walk. All walkers should follow the social distancing guidelines/requirements in their area.
Proceeds raised through the virtual walk will go to support AFA’s programs and services to help families impacted by the disease, including free daily virtual activity programming, AFA’s Helpline, support groups and educational initiatives.
To register, visit www.afawalk.com.
