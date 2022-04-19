Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. hosted county officials, representatives from community organizations and law enforcement for a two-day strategic planning session April 12-13 for the future Cobb Family Advocacy Center.
Casey Gwinn, Gael Strack and Dr. Denise McCain facilitated this first Strategic Planning Event with the Cobb Community.
Gwinn is the President of Alliance for HOPE International and is one of the visionaries of the rapidly expanding Family Justice Center movement. Strack is the CEO of Alliance for HOPE International and ran the first Family Justice Center created in 2002, in San Diego, California.
District Attorney Broady invited the Alliance team to help the Cobb Family Advocacy Center continue the planning process for a Family Justice Center to help survivors of family violence and their families get the resources and support they need at one location.
Gwinn and Strack led participants through training that will assist in establishing the multi-agency center for victims. Participants discussed the funding and sustainability, community outreach, governance and data collection necessary for the center’s success.
“Without a question, Cobb County is uniquely positioned to move forward in the development of a Family Justice Center," Gwinn said. "The need is clear, the commitment of key partner agencies to participate in the model is strong and key leaders all appear to support the emerging vision for a Family Justice Center.”
“I am very excited for us to be taking this next step in the planning process," said District Attorney Broady. "I am pleased by the support and the understanding of the need for the FAC shown by our county and municipal leaders. We have identified a possible site location. We are hopeful to able to secure it and make an announcement about it soon.”
For more information, contact Tanesha McAuley, Site Director at the District Attorney’s Office, at 770-528-2551 or email tanesha.mcauley@cobbcounty.org.
