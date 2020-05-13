The Friends of the Concord Road Covered Bridge will be cleaning up between the Covered Bridge and Silver Comet Trail Bridge on Saturday at 9 a.m. as part of the Cobb County’s Adopt A Mile program.
This will happen at the same time as the Mableton Improvement Coalition cleans up along Floyd Road in Mableton. These coordinated Adopt a Mile clean-ups are in Commissioner Lisa Cupid’s District 4.
