The Cobb County NAACP has an annual tradition of assisting families who are struggling during the holiday season.
To sign-up to adopt a child, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45acac23a4f9c61-adopt.
Participants can deliver new, unwrapped items on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to the Cobb County NAACP office at 605 Roswell Street NE in Marietta. Gift cards and cash donations will also be accepted. If donating by check, please make checks payable to NAACP - Cobb County and write Adopt-A-Family on the reference line.
For more information, call 770-426-5757.
