The Acworth Police Department is once again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration in a nationwide initiative to prevent increased prescription pill abuse and theft.
The Acworth Police and the DEA will be collecting potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart, 3826 Cobb Parkway in Acworth.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Acworth Police also accepts expired or unused prescription drugs year-round at a permanent collection box at the police department.
The department cannot and will not accept needles/sharps, syringes, thermometers, IV bags, bloody or infectious waste, personal care products, empty containers, inhalers and/or medical equipment.
For more information, contact Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh at 770-974-1232.
