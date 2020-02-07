The Acworth Police Department will begin its 20th annual Citizens’ Police Academy on Feb. 24.
It will be held every Monday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., except for the week of Spring Break. During the 12 weeks, participants will have the opportunity to interact with officers and receive a basic understanding of the operations of the Acworth Police Department and law enforcement in general. Upon completion of the course, graduates will experience a ride along with officers during a tour of duty.
All classes will be held at the Acworth Police Department, 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive in Acworth, with a few field trips.
Non-residents will be required to be sponsored for the Academy by a city business owner, Citizens’ Police Academy graduate or an Acworth police officer. The class is free, but space is limited. Participants must be 18 years of age and submit to a background screening.
Participants can download and submit the application at www.acworthpolice.org, fax it to 678-801-4059 or mail to the department. Applications can also be picked up in person at the department.
For more information, contact Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh at ymcintosh@acworth.org.
