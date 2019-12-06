Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood will be the keynote speaker at the Cobb Chamber's First Monday Breakfast on Dec. 9 at 7:30 a.m. at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
Allegood will discuss the importance of giving back to the community.
As the Journal's Citizen of the Year, Allegood is well known for his genuine desire to involve Acworth’s citizens in the decisions of their city. His involvement with the Cobb Community Foundation and creation of the Cobb Community Impact Grant program have enriched the lives of Acworth and Cobb citizens.
Attendees will also hear how CCF helps magnify one's impact as well as see a sneak peak of the results of an independent study of Cobb’s human services needs and the resources meeting those needs.
The program also includes the official launch of the Chamber’s new brand.
Attendees will get to see the new logo and messaging, plus participate in a fun brand activation.
The December breakfast marks the last First Monday Breakfast at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Starting January 2020, the series will become Marquee Mondays, with breakfasts held at the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta.
