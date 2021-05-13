In honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement.
This year, the week is observed May 9-15.
“Each day, law enforcement officers work hard to keep our citizens safe, and we want to take this opportunity to honor their service during National Police Week,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “We also want to recognize the brave men and women in law enforcement who have been injured or lost their lives to protect our communities. My office is extremely grateful for the continued commitment and sacrifices they make for our communities.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
During the Roll Call of Heroes, a ceremony coordinated by the Fraternal Order of Police, more than 300 officers will be honored. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund, of the law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2020, nearly 60% succumbed to COVID-19.
Here in the Northern District of Georgia, seven officers died in the line of duty.
Additionally, according to statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted Program, 46 law enforcement officers died as a result of felonious acts and 47 died in accidents in 2020. LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website at https://crime-data-explorer.fr.cloud.gov/pages/le/leoka.
The names of the 394 fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial will be read on May 13 during a Virtual Candlelight Vigil, which will be livestreamed to the public at 8 p.m. The Police Week in-person public events, originally scheduled for May, have been rescheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns to Oct. 13-17. An in-person Candlelight Vigil event is also scheduled for Oct. 14.
To view the May 13 Virtual Candlelight Vigil, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF. The FOP’s Roll Call of Heroes can be viewed at www.fop.net.
For more information, visit www.policeweek.org.
