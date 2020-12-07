Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is four cents more than a week ago, seven cents more than last month, and 43 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.10 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.
“As demand continues to decline into the winter driving season, Georgians should expect gas prices to remain lower when compared to last year’s pump prices, moving into 2021,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by four cents to $2.16. Since mid-November, domestic daily crude prices have steadily increased toward $45 per barrel, contributing to pump prices rising across the country in just this last week. However, low demand will likely limit price gains, with the latest report from the Energy Information Administration showing that demand decreased from 8.13 million barrels a day to 7.97 million barrels a day last week – the lowest reading since early June.
At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 36 cents to settle at $45.64. Crude prices increased that week amid growing market optimism that vaccines for the coronavirus will be available in the coming weeks. However, the current surge in the number of infections domestically appears to have capped crude oil price gains while states increase measures meant to stop the spread of the virus. Additionally, the increase in prices was supported by EIA’s weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories fell by 700,000 barrels to 488 million barrels last week.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah at $2.05, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.04 and Brunswick at $2.03.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Rome at $1.91, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $1.92 and Warner Robins at $1.95.
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.