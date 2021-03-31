Kennesaw-based Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue will host their third annual Putts for Mutts golf tournament fundraiser on May 10 at the Brookstone Country Club in Acworth.
Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, golfers can participate with social distancing measures in place on the course.
The entry fee is $150 per person or $600 per team, which includes green fee, cart, breakfast, lunch, beverage, raffle ticket and awards. Check in and breakfast start at 7:30 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Additional sponorship opportunities are available, starting at $100.
Mostly Mutts is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, licensed by the Department of Agriculture and staffed by volunteers. It is privately funded through donations and adoption fees.
For more information, visit mostlymutts.org/putts.
