With some states seeing an increase in alcohol-related crashes and deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia is looking to get drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 29th annual Hands Across the Border DUI enforcement and awareness campaign.
The campaign will run now through Friday.
Hands Across the Border began in Kingsland, Georgia in 1991 as a friendly wager between the Georgia State Patrol and Florida Highway Patrol to see which agency could reduce the number of DUI deaths in the southeast Georgia and northeast Florida area. Within 10 years, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee joined the multi-state effort to save lives on roads across the southeastern U.S.
According to preliminary data from the Georgia Department of Transportation, 74 people were killed in DUI crashes in Georgia from March through June of this year. This is a 12% drop from the 84 people killed in DUI crashes over the same four months in 2019. However, the volume of traffic on roads and highways in Georgia in 2020 has been estimated to have decreased anywhere from 20-50% percent during the pandemic.
