All 2022 applications for Homestead, School Tax, Disability and Disabled Veterans exemptions must be received in the Tax Office by April 1.

Postmark is accepted. Please note that one must be the owner and resident of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022 for the 2022 tax year exemption eligibility.

Exemption applications may be submitted via the following:

  • Online: https://www.mariettaga.gov/409/Exemptions
  • Mail: City of Marietta Property Tax Div., P.O. Box 609, Marietta, GA 30061.
  • In-person and overnight mailing address: City of Marietta Tax Division, 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060.
