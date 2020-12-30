The She Got Game Classic, established in 2009, is a Winter Varsity Scholastic Basketball event.
The Classic will be Jan. 1-3 at the following gyms - Marietta High School, 1171 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta; Pebblebrook High School, 991 Old Alabama Road in Mableton; and Wheeler High School, 375 Holt Road in Marietta.
Founded in the Washington DC area, the Classic includes Dallas, District of Columbia, Charlotte and the Atlanta metro areas. During the 2019-20 season, there were 59 Atlanta teams that participated. This season there are 41 teams.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.shegotgameclassic.com/#.
