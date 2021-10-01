The City of Marietta's Tax Division announced that the 2021 property tax bills have been issued.

Payments are due by Oct. 29. Payments must be received or USPS postmarked by the Oct. 31 to avoid penalty and interest.

Payments may be made online at https://www.mariettageorgia.us/Click2GovTX/accountsearch.html, via mail to City of Marietta Property Tax Div., P.O. Box 609, Marietta, GA 30061 or in-person at the City of Marietta Tax Div., 205 Lawrence Street in Marietta. Processing fees may apply.

