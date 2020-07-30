Cobb PARKS announced that Cobb residents will be asked in November to renew the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for another six years.
The current SPLOST, which has built regional libraries, major transportation projects, and upgraded our parks and buildings, will expire in December 2021.
The SPLOST has been a fixture in Cobb County for decades, helping the county and its cities upgrade its infrastructure without putting more burden on property taxes. If voters approve the extension, the focus will be maintaining that infrastructure, while also building a new animal shelter, upgrade public safety facilities, and continuing needed improvements to park facilities.
For PARKS, the improvements would include:
- Implement Technology, Life Safety & Security Improvements
- Building renovations and improvements
- Synthetic Turf Conversion and replacement
- Electrical & lighting upgrades
- Site, Erosion Pond/Lake/Dam Improvements
- Mechanical System Replacements
- Park and Facility Signage
To view a detailed park's list, visit https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2020-06/22_SPLOST_flyer.pdf.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/board/splost/2022-splost-renewal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.