The U.S. Census Bureau will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Georgia on Wednesday.
This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical addresses.
Census Bureau staff began hand-delivering census materials on March 15, but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporary field staff has been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
This operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
Residents are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.
For more information, visit https://2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html.
