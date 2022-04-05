CUMBERLAND — Still riding high on its first World Series title in a generation, the Atlanta Braves are seeing its highest ticket sales in two decades, Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said Tuesday.
“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our fans back, have had a terrific response from our fans this entire offseason, and entering the season with probably our highest attendance goals we’ve had in 20-plus years,” Schiller said.
Tickets for the first three games are nearly sold out, so the team is selling standing-room-only tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The start of the season was delayed by the Major League Baseball lockout, but Schiller said that hasn’t dampened fan excitement.
The team has sold out all of its club and premium seating for the 2022 season, Schiller added.
Schiller’s remarks came during a Tuesday media event where the Braves gave a sneak peak at renovations, new food offerings and special uniforms ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Reds.
What’s new at Truist Park?
Changes to Truist Park facilities include a redesigned Delta SKY360 Club. The exclusive, field-level space has added about 8,000 square feet, bringing the total area to 18,650 square feet, with room for more than 600 diners. In addition to new dining stations, the club has a new, 53-foot long “Gold Glove Bar.”
The INFINITI Club, located on the terrace level, has been rebranded as the Xfinity Club.
Approximately 4,000 cushioned seats in the stadium’s club areas have been replaced.
The Braves are also promoting an expanded mobile ordering system for fans, using the MLB Ballpark app.
Reminders of the 2021 World Series championship will be omnipresent for fans. A “Champions Walk” area outside the third base gate will feature more than 4,000 personalized bricks that fans have bought, with proceeds benefitting the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
The Braves will unveil the World Series pennant before Thursday’s game. Championship rings will be given to players during a ceremony at Saturday’s game. The 2021 Commissioner’s Trophy will be on display at the stadium’s monument garden.
New championship-themed uniforms will be worn during the first two home series. The “Gold Collection” features patches and gold accents to highlight last year’s World Series win.
Jersey and caps from that collection will be available for fans to purchase, as will a World Series-themed jewelry collection.
“We took advantage of being a world champion, you’re gonna see signage and things like that,” Schiller told the MDJ. “But it also created new opportunities for us, whether it be new sponsors, new ways that we can celebrate the team, new ways that we can promote the brand.”
The team is rolling out a host of new food options crafted by Delaware North, the firm which runs concessions at Truist Park. The World Series victory lap extends to the food, too, with a decadent $151 “World Champions Burger.” The burger, served on a buttered brioche bun, features Wagyu beef, fried eggs, foie gras wrapped in gold leaf, grilled lobster tail, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and truffle aioli.
The price commemorates the age of the franchise (151 years) and comes with a replica World Series ring. Fans can also shell out $25,000 to buy a real championship ring (which also comes with a burger).
Other food items include the BIG RibI Sandwich ($46), which is built around an entire country-fried rack of ribs, and can feed a family of five.
“We’re always trying to outdo what we did before,” said Rory Bancroft, Truist Park’s executive chef. “We always want to elevate and do something new and creative. There’s a lot of research and development that goes on. We make items, we like them, we don’t like them, and then we try them again.”
What’s new at the Battery?
The mixed-use development surrounding the stadium has added two new tenants since last season ended: Mac McGee, an Irish pub; and Savi Provisions, purveyor of gourmet and organic foods, wine and spirits.
Two other businesses are in the pipeline: brunch and coffee spot Cultivate Food & Coffee and fitness studio YogaSix.
Schiller said that when it comes to retail spaces, bars and restaurants, the Battery is “for the most part sold-out.”
“I think our community has now seen that this creates a destination that didn’t previously exist for this part of Atlanta, for Cobb County. So that’s a great thing,” Schiller said. “Even when we’re not playing games during the course of the offseason, we have huge lines of restaurants and a lot of excitement at the Battery every day.”
More than 150 sports teams from across the globe have visited the Battery to see the Braves’ business model that combines a stadium with mixed-use development, Schiller added.
“From a business perspective, it’s a new revenue stream for us, which is good because we reinvest that back into the team. For the community, it’s good because of the tax dollars. And so I think all areas of this are successful, and there is a reason why this has been emulated all across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.