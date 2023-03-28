CUMBERLAND — The defending National League East Champion Atlanta Braves home opener is just over a week away, and Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller is excited.
"The first home series is almost sold out," Schiller said. "And the following home stand against the Astros, and most of the home games in April, are almost sold out as well."
New uniforms paying homage to Hank Aaron's uniform in 1974 were on display Tuesday at Truist Park. They will be worn at every home Saturday game, according to Schiller.
The new Nike Connect uniform is a modernized classic celebrating the legacy of Hank Aaron and will be debuted by the Braves on Saturday, April 8, to celebrate the day Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974.
"We're excited about our product on the field," Schiller said. "This team is probably better than last year's."
Season ticket sales for the Braves have been halted in order to make sure there are plenty of single game tickets left for fans who only will come to a few games, Schiller said.
Last year, the Braves led the league in percentage of tickets sold.
"Over 10 million people came to visit the Battery last year," Schiller said. "The Battery itself has been improved, with some great new food and beverage items. We have high expectations for the year."
New editions to The Battery Atlanta include Battle & Brew, a social gaming experience, Cultivate Food & Coffee, National Anthem, Polestar and Truist Securities.
New features have been added at the ballpark ahead of the season to make sure fans get the food and drinks they need quickly, so as not to miss a pitch.
"New point of sales systems, custom self-checkout kiosks like the ones at the grocery stores will be placed around the stadium," said Hannah Basinger, senior vice president of operations for the Braves.
Executive Chef Louis Martorano, with Delaware North, the firm which runs concessions at Truist Park, is in his first full season with the Braves, and will be serving up classic ballpark items with a twist.
"It's probably one of the funnest menus I've ever made," Martorano said. "When serving 42,000 people, we want to include great new and classic food items."
Some of the new items include The Cleanup Burger, which has four grilled beef patties topped with golden hash browns, hickory smoked bacon, cheese and a sunny side-up fried egg, served on a fresh buttermilk Belgian waffle with maple syrup.
Another new item is The Closer, an all-beef hot dog wrapped in mozzarella-whipped potatoes, fried golden brown and served with spicy mayo.
There will be new spaces opening up around the ballpark, such as Blooper's Clubhouse. Fans will be able to visit mascot Blooper and make signs, write letters, and pursue other creative projects during the game.
Another addition to the stadium is a new "Braves of the World" exhibit in the monument garden, which will be unveiled on Opening Day, to honor and recognize Braves players from around the world. According to the team, the Braves have had 262 international players from 23 countries throughout the organization's history.
The Braves have a new play-by-pay announcer, Brandon Gaudin, a new public address announcer, Kevin Kraus, and new in-game hosts, Otis Maher and Lauren Hoffman.
New threads by the Braves Clubhouse Store will be available for casual and super fans. There will be limited-edition collections released every few weeks.
Keeping things modern, the Digital Truist Park, a digital twin of the ballpark, will be open for regular visiting hours for fans to explore the space and meet other Braves fans.
New to the Atlanta Braves team are left-hand pitcher Kolby Allard, right-hand pitcher Nick Anderson, left-hand pitcher Dylan Dodd, outfielder Sam Hilliard, right-hand pitcher Joe Jimenez, left-hand pitcher Lucas Luetge, outfielder Jordan Luplow, catcher Sean Murphy, left-hand pitcher Jared Shuster, and outfielder Eli White.
