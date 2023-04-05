The 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves return home Thursday, opening at Truist Park against the San Diego Padres.
Though first pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m., and all fans will receive a 2023 magnetic season schedule starting at that time as they enter the park.
Before heading into the stadium, there will be activities around The Battery Atlanta that fans can enjoy, starting with a parade along the streets of the area.
Starting at 4:30 p.m. near Silverspot Cinema, fans will be able to line the streets to catch their favorite players, with the parade continuing down Battery Avenue toward First Base Gate.
There will also be live performances by Braves favorites, like Blooper and The Home Depot Tools, as well as a free pregame show from Party Nation on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage in The Battery Atlanta Plaza on both Thursday and Friday.
Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at tomorrow's home opener, and Timothy Miller, Atlanta Braves opera tenor, will perform both the "Star-Spangled Banner" before the game and "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch.
Opening week activities at The Battery and Truist Park will run through the Braves' second home series of the season against the Cincinnati Reds, which concludes with a 7:20 p.m. game on Wednesday, April 12.
Fans can find more information about all the Braves opening week happenings at the team's website.
