Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant has been added to the line of succession in Cobb Chamber of Commerce leadership.
Plant was named the 2024 chairman by the Cobb Chamber’s Board of Directors on Tuesday.
Georgia Power Regional Director Britt Fleck is the current chair. Croy Engineering CEO Greg Teague will follow her in 2023, followed by Plant in 2024.
Plant is president and CEO of the Braves Development Company, the team's real estate arm. The company oversees The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use development surrounding Truist Park. Plant also oversees the Braves’ spring training complex in Northport, Florida.
Plant is a member of the Cobb Chamber’s board and also serves on the Cumberland Community Improvement District board.
“I am so honored to serve as the Chamber’s 2024 chairman and have the opportunity to work with the Chamber’s leadership team, in partnership with the Board of Directors to continue advancing the organization’s mission and strategic focus to create healthy conditions for Cobb’s businesses,” Plant said. “The Cobb Chamber and business community have been incredibly supportive from the beginning of our vision to create a new destination in the county that is now globally recognized.”
Plant is credited as one of the masterminds behind the Braves’ move to Cobb and construction of Truist Park and the Battery.
“The Cobb Chamber is excited to announce that Mike Plant will serve in its top leadership position as its 2024 Chairman of the Board,” said Chamber President Sharon Mason. “Since the Atlanta Braves announced their new home in Cobb County, Mike has served as an incredible partner and engaged member of our Chamber. His vision and tenacity have transformed what was once an unused tract of land into a dynamic lifestyle destination that serves as an economic driver for our county. I look forward to advancing our work in economic development, workforce development, and pro-business advocacy with our newly appointed Chairman.”
Plant was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Speedskating team in Lake Placid, New York, and a six-time member of the U.S. World Championship speedskating team.
He and his wife, Mary, have two daughters, Erika and Maddie, and a son, Drew.
