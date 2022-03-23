CUMBERLAND — The Atlanta Braves’ real estate arm is evaluating the construction of a new office tower and parking deck at The Battery Atlanta, according to a letter sent by a lawyer for the Braves.
Jonathan Smith, a lawyer for Braves Real Estate Development, wrote that “we have been approached by a major corporate entity to develop an office tower and parking deck within The Battery Atlanta between Windy Ridge Parkway and Battery Avenue SE.”
The letter was sent as part of a real estate transaction to Kevin Moore, a lawyer for the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, which owns and operates the Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
“The good folks at (Braves owners) Liberty Media are getting ready to do some additional work in development around the stadium,” explained Bob Voyles, a member of the Exhibit Hall Authority's board, at a meeting Wednesday morning.
The Exhibit Hall Authority, which owns the land that Truist Park and its infrastructure sits on, is being asked to move seven electric switch cubicles that serve the stadium, in order for that land to be used for the proposed new development. The cubicles currently sit just east of Hank Aaron Drive, between Windy Ridge Parkway and Battery Avenue. The Exhibit Hall Authority's board signed off on a corrective deed that would see the cubicles moved and property lines adjusted.
“This has been reviewed by the county, county manager, county legal,” Moore told the board. “They are in support of this change because they're intimately involved, as you know, with the stadium deal.”
Few details of the deal have emerged. Cobb County’s communications office didn’t respond to a request for comment about the project by press time, and the Braves declined to comment.
It is unclear what company the Braves are working with, or where exactly a new office building would go.
At a recent meeting of the Buckhead Rotary Club, Braves Development Company CEO Mike Plant said he was in “the final stages” of a deal that would bring a Fortune 100 company to a new office tower, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported last week. The Business Chronicle speculated that the tenant may be Walmart, which recently announced it would bring 140 tech jobs to metro Atlanta.
The Battery is home to the North American headquarters of TK Elevator, the regional headquarters of Comcast, and the global headquarters of Papa John's.
If tax incentives are offered to lure another corporation to the Battery, the project would presumably go before the Development Authority of Cobb County.
“I'm not familiar with that at all, nor have we been notified by anyone of any such a project as of this day,” said Nelson Geter, the Development Authority’s executive director.
Most of the land that could be described as "between Windy Ridge Parkway and Battery Avenue," as the letter did, is already developed and part of the Battery.
While the location of the cubicles is a sliver of greenspace between Windy Ridge Parkway and Battery Avenue, a nearby parcel remains undeveloped. The 4.4-acre property north of Windy Ridge Parkway and west of Circle 75 Parkway is owned by the Braves and zoned Planned Village Community, which includes offices under its permitted uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.