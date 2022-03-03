Marietta High School junior Summit Troutman is preparing to begin his "unusually ambitious" Eagle Scout project, a veterans memorial at his school.
The project will take place during the coming months, the 16-year-old Boy Scout said, and it is the final step in his pursuit to becoming an Eagle Scout.
The bulk of the project, Troutman said, will be laying bricks with the names of veterans inscribed in them in the ground behind the school. In addition, four flag poles have been installed on the grounds of the coming memorial, from which Troutman will hang Army, Navy, Marine and Air Force flags.
The memorial will be directly in front of the Veterans Memorial Garden that was established behind the school by the city in 2007. There is no predetermined number of bricks that will be laid because the bricks will all be provided by donations. Donors can choose between 4-inch-by-8-inch bricks or 8-inch-by-8-inch bricks, and they will list the veteran's name, rank, years of service and what branch they served in so that all of their information can be inscribed into their brick.
An aspiring Marine, Troutman said the idea was inspired by two things: his desire to join the military since he was a kid and the poor conditions some veterans are faced with when their service is over and they end up back home with nowhere to go.
“I've always, since about middle school, wanted to join the military,” Troutman said. “I've learned more about it and the problems veterans deal with like homelessness and stuff like that. I don't think they get enough recognition. Hopefully, just getting the word out, doing something like this can help. People don't understand how many veterans are among us, and I want to get people talking about it.”
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness' most recent data, nearly 40,000 veterans were homeless in America in 2020.
Troutman’s grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather were all Marines, and he says these family ties helped influence his decision to put together a memorial.
Troutman also credits his ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. James Wilson, for helping him decide to move forward with the idea.
Hopefully, this memorial will act as a visual representation of the sacrifice so many service members have made, Troutman said, and inspire students at Marietta High to lend a helping hand to others even when it isn’t convenient, or maybe it could even spark students’ interest in joining the military.
“I'd like students to feel like they want to get involved,” Troutman said. “When people see these bricks and all these names, I hope they feel like they want to serve, not necessarily in the military, but just by wanting to help people out.”
Carlton Alford served as Troutman’s scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts until he passed the role along to new scoutmaster, David Hester, something scoutmasters do about every three years to keep leadership fresh.
Alford praised Troutman’s dependability, work ethic and ability to lead, among other traits.
“He was always very attentive, very studious, really competent,” he said. “He's one of those Scouts that really set a great example for all the other boys in our troop. We put him in charge of teaching the troops how to do things like flag ceremonies, and he just excelled at that. Any task that you give him, he's been able to take it on and do well with it.”
It was a pleasure to have Troutman in his troop, Alford said, because Troutman had a grasp of what it means to be a servant leader. Alford also noted that the memorial project Troutman decided to pursue is unusually ambitious for a Boy Scout, but he wasn't surprised by Troutman's decision.
Troutman hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and become a Marine. According to Alford, the Boy Scout would make a fine Marine.
“I certainly think that he has the self-discipline and the temperament to succeed and do well in the Marines,” Alford said. “If there's a Scout out there who's going to do well there, Summit’s your guy.”
Troutman moved from Tampa, Florida to Athens, Georgia when he was a child, he said. When he was around nine years old, his family moved to Marietta, and he joining the Cub Scouts. He did that for two years before joining the Boy Scouts at 11. Now, it is time for him to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout.
Becoming an Eagle Scout is something that a Scout can do at their own pace, Troutman said. They just have to meet the requirements for becoming one before they turn 18. The requirements include leadership training, holding different positions as a Scout and the ability to move up in the ranks, just to name a few.
According to Troutman, the most important thing that Boy Scouts has taught him is that serving others is how you find happiness.
“The most important thing I've learned is that helping other people is really what can make you happy,” he said. “Spending all my time at home during COVID and not being able to get out much to do acts of service—that's been kind of rough. I've always liked helping other people with their Eagle projects, but now I'm excited to do my own.”
The veterans memorial project is relying on donations to cover the cost of each brick that will be laid and each flower and military flag that will be used to decorate the memorial. Any money leftover will be donated in a way that benefits veterans, Troutman said.
Those looking to donate can do so at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/troutmaneagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.