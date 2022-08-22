Boil water advisory in place for parts of east Cobb Staff reports Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Parts of east Cobb were placed under a boil water advisory Monday morning after a sensor failure caused a drop in water pressure. Cobb County Government Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parts of east Cobb near Sweat Mountain have been placed under a boil water advisory, Cobb County government said Monday.The affected area includes neighborhoods along Sandy Plains Road, near the intersections with Wigley and Shallowford roads.Water used for cooking or drinking should be kept at a rolling boil for at least one minute to ensure safety, the county said. Residents should continue to boil their water until it is deemed safe.The advisory is the result of a sensor outage in a water storage tank, causing water pressures to drop and the possible backflow of "water of unknown quality," the county said.Cobb said testing is underway and residents will be notified of any updates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boil-water Advisory Sweat Mountain Cobb County Government Cobb County × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Train blocks crossings off Marietta Square Kennesaw hosts 21st annual Pigs and Peaches festival Smyrna apartment fire displaces families Weeks after taking Marietta principal post, Holland sole finalist for Rome superintendent Two men arrested for contacting, attempting to meet juvenile for sex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.