A hefty slate of items will await Cobb commissioners when they meet Tuesday night, as they consider new spending on COVID-19 measures, grants for workforce development programs, and a plan to guide the next three decades of transit in the county.
The latter item, the county’s 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan, is a hulking document which lays out Cobb’s high-level goals for transit expansion. In broad strokes, it describes the full menu of possibilities the county could pursue for infrastructure in the decades to come.
Those include everything from new trails, to roadway improvements, to overhauls and expansions of the county’s existing transit service. Heavy rail — i.e., a connection to Atlanta’s MARTA rail system — does not appear in the final list of the county’s goals, but is instead set aside as an “aspirational recommendation,” along with regional rail service and a connection to the Atlanta airport.
At a work session Monday morning, Cobb Transportation Director Drew Raessler said the document is related to, but separate from, the county’s ongoing plans to put a referendum to voters either this year or in 2024 for a transportation sales tax. The plan outlines priorities, goals, and possibilities; the referendum will pare those down to what will actually get built.
How to spend federal money
In other business, the board will consider spending $125,000 for the county’s property management department to conduct COVID-19 disinfection at county facilities, an expense that was originally set to come out of the county’s general fund.
But after much debate, commissioners came around to pulling that money out of the county’s federal COVID relief cash, of which it has about $62.6 million on hand.
The county has thus far spent about $11 million of those funds since receiving them via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) earlier this year, per Finance Director Bill Volckmann. Each time a request has come up to use those funds, the debate has honed in on whether the board should be using that valuable stow of cash.
“We all believe, or have an agreement, on how these funds are used or the point of using those funds, but not necessarily why we’re using which bucket,” as Commissioner Jerica Richardson put it.
The county has brought on consultant Deloitte to help it sort out the best way to use those relief dollars, which have a much wider range of eligible expenses than past rounds of relief. In other words, it’s not just masks and sanitizer that can be bought with the ARPA funds, but broadband and stormwater improvements, among many others.
In this case, the commissioners agreed that given the expense’s direct relationship to the pandemic, the federal relief money was the best fit. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, however, warned of the opportunity costs of dipping into that bucket.
“The more we continue to use (ARPA) funds … we will be limiting our ability to look forward and plan for that,” Cupid said. “And I just want to put that out there. This was why we brought in a consultant, and why we’re going through the prioritization of matters, because we want to strategically use those dollars.”
As of Monday afternoon, the item had been updated to use federal money for the disinfection expenses.
Other action
Among the other items the board will consider are:
♦ The approval of a concept plan for an overhaul of the intersection of Stilesboro Road and Old 41 Highway, near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. The project will widen the highway from two to four lanes between Stilesboro Road and Kennesaw Avenue, a roughly half-mile stretch along the park’s northern boundary. At the intersections of those roads, Cobb DOT will replace the signalized intersections with roundabouts. Each roundabout will include a westbound bypass lane to better speed traffic heading from Marietta toward Kennesaw.
♦ A $2.8 million contract for construction of the West Atlanta Street Trail, a 12-foot-wide path running about three-fourths of a mile between Oakridge Drive and Pearl Street. CMES Inc. will begin work on the trail, which is expected to be completed in July 2023.
♦ The acceptance of roughly $680,000 in federal grants for workforce development programs through WorkSource Cobb.
♦ A $220,000 purchase of an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) detection system for county facilities which “require enhanced levels of security.”
