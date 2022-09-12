MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a $700 per month pay bump for the county’s Board of Tax Assessors.
Each person on the five-member board, which governs the tax valuation body, currently receives $1,000 each month for their trouble. That pay rate hasn’t been changed in about 20 years and is due for an update, argues Chief Appraiser Stephen White.
State law requires members of the board to be paid at least $20 per day for which they work. White has proposed upping their salary to $1,700 per month, writing that will bring Cobb in line with surrounding metro counties.
White told the MDJ Fulton and DeKalb counties pay their board members $1,500 per month, with DeKalb paying their chair $1,750 per month.
Cobb’s five board members are Chairman Roger Phelps, Vice Chair John Demarest, former Commissioner Thea Powell, Troy Refuge and Carolyn Turner. All board members are appointed by the Board of Commissioners.
In other business, commissioners will consider naming Sabrina Young Wright as the county’s next economic development director.
Wright previously worked in the county’s economic development department from 2013 to 2017, and with the city of Marietta from 2008 to 2013.
She's also worked in the field for the city of Stonecrest and currently works for Invest Atlanta, an economic development arm of the city's government. The Planning and Economic Development division was previously headed by Jason Gaines, who took a post with the city of Roswell last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.