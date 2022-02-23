Cobb commissioners rejected a plan to fund Chairwoman Lisa Cupid’s 2022 State of the County address with county funds.
Cupid herself was the lone vote for the appropriation, though she repeatedly said it was “not the agenda item (she) wished to put forward.”
Traditionally, the county chair delivers the State of the County address at one of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's monthly breakfast meetings. Cupid said Tuesday night she wanted to move the occasion to the evening, in a county facility such as Jim Miller Park, to make it more accessible to the general public.
But Cupid said as she began to put the plans together, the problem of funding arose. She said County Attorney Bill Rowling had advised against securing private sponsorship for the event to head off any conflict of interest questions, and suggested using contingency funds.
Cupid said she personally didn’t share the conflict of interest concerns given the board’s longstanding relationships with the business community, but had deferred to the judgment of the lawyers. Cupid sought up to $10,000 for the event, but commissioners had already raised objections to the allocation before Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I just have concerns of spending money like that when in the past we've always had sponsors, or the chamber, or it's been hosted by and paid for by other groups. I don't think the county should spend taxpayer money on an event to deliver the State of the County address,” Commissioner JoAnn Birrell told the MDJ.
Moving the event from the chamber “sends the wrong message,” added Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
When the board convened Tuesday, Cupid opened by offering some background on the debate.
“I wanted to at least put this agenda item forward, to ask for the commissioners’ support in moving this event forward in this manner,” Cupid said.
Cupid and Gambrill then entered into a testy back-and-forth over whether Cupid’s comments were out of order prior to a motion being made, but Gambrill declined to comment directly on the proposal.
Cupid moved to approve the proposal, with a long pause following as she waited for a second.
“There has to be a second for discussion,” Cupid said.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield offered one, and then said that while she didn’t find the use of funds inappropriate, there wasn’t enough information about what the event would look like to move forward.
Sheffield didn’t want, for example, a scenario where the public has to be turned away because of limited capacity. Commissioner Jerica Richardson shared that sentiment, saying “there are a lot of questions” left unanswered.
Cupid’s colleagues went on to vote down the proposal 4-1. In light of the board’s decision, Cupid said she would move forward with pursuing private sponsorship for the event. A separate, business-focused address with the Cobb Chamber will be planned for this summer, she added.
