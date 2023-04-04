MARIETTA — The Cobb Planning Commission delayed a proposal for 20 homes on the site of a historic log cabin at its zoning hearing Tuesday.
The vote to delay the request was 3-0, with commissioners Deborah Dance and Fred Beloin absent.
Initially received by zoning staff in late July, the development from Kenneth Clary on Post Oak Tritt Road in east Cobb had not yet been heard until Tuesday.
The Power-Jackson Cabin, a one-room log cabin constructed sometime in the early 19th century, is located where Clary is proposing to build the 20 homes on just over 13 acres on the south side of Clary Lake.
At first, the proposal was to rezone for homes on 15,000-square-foot lots, though that has since been revised to 20,000-square-foot lots. The land is zoned for single-family homes with 30,000-square-foot lots.
"There are people who have expressed concerns about maintaining the historical significance of that property," said Joel Larkin, the attorney representing Clary.
Larkin told the commission that the cabin is uninhabitable and that "no sane person would undertake the efforts to make it habitable."
He added, however, that Clary would be willing to let a preservation group relocate the cabin and develop a history of the property prior to removal of the building.
Though the cabin has become a sticking point in the rezoning request – the historic preservation group Cobb Landmarks has been working to ensure it is saved if the zoning goes through – it was not the reason the commission decided to further delay it.
Rather, it was a lack of information from the applicant that led them to hold Clary's proposal.
That lack of information was also the main focus of Richard Grome's opposition to the request.
Grome, the president of the East Cobb Civic Association, said he and his group are concerned about the absence of a plan for the cabin and the Hardman Family Cemetery on the property, which Cobb zoning staff said needs to be preserved in whatever site plan Clary puts forward.
"The applicant is unaware of this cemetery," Larkin said. "He's had a tenant who lives on the property and walks it all the time for more than four years. The tenant is unfamiliar with the cemetery."
Grome added that the ECCA and neighbors of the property are worried about flooding in the area, as well as the condition of two dams on the property.
Finally, the site plan from Clary has not been updated to reflect that the applicant would be amenable to a revision of his request allowing 20,000-square-foot lots instead of 15,000-square-foot lots.
Grome said Clary's attorney informed the ECCA a new plan was being worked on, but that has not yet come to fruition.
"We have not received any new information since the original application," Grome said.
Planning Commissioner David Anderson said he could not make a motion to approve or deny the application since he did not have an updated site plan reference.
"I think there's more work to be done just so we can fully understand the scope" of the proposal, Anderson said.
Austell Road development denied, Mableton church delayed
The Planning Commission heard two other cases on Tuesday, one of which was recommended for denial by a 3-0 vote.
That request from SWI Investments is for a mixed-use development on just under two acres in central Cobb.
The five-story, 36-unit apartment building on Austell Road would come with about 11,000 square feet of ground level retail and restaurant space.
Previously continued from last month's zoning hearing, Commissioner Michael Hughes said he found it difficult to support the request due to numerous variances zoning staff said the property would need, including reducing the minimum lot size by more than 120,000 square feet.
Jonathan Fallin, the architect representing the applicant, said the proposal from SWI Investments "is similar to other developments that have recently taken place across Austell Road."
However, Hughes said the request from the applicant is not in line with the future land use plan that designates the property for commercial developments on a smaller scale.
The last case heard by the commission Thursday was for a church on the north side of South Gordon Road in Mableton.
Recommended for approval by zoning staff, the Planning Commission voted 3-0 to hold the case after it became clear the applicant, Aguas Vivas Centro Familiar De Adoracion Inc., had not met with opponents of the proposal, including the Mableton Improvement Coalition and a neighbor of the property.
Both that case and the Clary request were delayed to next month's Planning Commission hearing, which is scheduled for May 2 at 9 a.m. in the commission room at 100 Cherokee St.
