After voting last week to ask the courts to weigh in on the redistricting controversy around Commissioner Jerica Richardson, the Cobb Board of Elections has now hit pause on that plan.
Board Chair Tori Silas told the Journal Monday the board, and its attorney Daniel White, determined they aren’t the appropriate authority to seek a court judgement.
The decision means the question of Richardson’s status in office may remain unresolved before two conflicting County Commission maps take effect Jan. 1. And it incensed State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who called the board’s position “nonsense.”
Elected in 2020, Richardson was drawn out of her seat earlier this year during the legislative redistricting process under a Republican-sponsored commission district map. Though the move had little precedent, Richardson acknowledged that if the map stood, she would be ineligible for office when it takes effect.
In October, the county’s Democratic commissioners fired back by attempting to replace the GOP map with one drafted by State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna. That map, which was never voted on by the legislature, would keep Richardson within her District 2. The commission adopted a “home rule” resolution to amend the GOP legislation and make Allen’s map the law of the land.
That move was also unprecedented, according to Richardson and legal observers.
Then last week, Setzler asked the Board of Elections to settle the matter and come down on the side of the GOP map, which he co-sponsored.
“It would be my request for the Board of Elections to make it clear that beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and forward, that the duly-enacted maps would be the maps used as is provided by law without change or limitation,” Setzler said.
The board declined to take a side, voting 4-1 (with Republican appointee Pat Gartland opposed) to ask the Cobb Superior Court for a declaratory judgment in the dispute.
But Silas said Monday the board has not yet become a legally injured party, and any potential legal issue for the board is at this point “speculative.” The appropriate party to seek a court judgment, she added, would be a voter impacted by the redistricting controversy, or a potential candidate in a special election to replace Richardson, if she is removed.
“I think at this point we will wait and see,” Silas said.
The board's vote has not been rescinded, Silas added, but the plan to ask a judge for a ruling has been "paused." Board Attorney Daniel White did not respond to requests for comment.
Setzler argued it’s clear the board has standing to take the matter to the courts.
“I expected them … to either confirm the maps moving forward, or as they decided, asking the Superior Court to issue a ruling to settle the question,” Setzler said. “… I’m very disappointed that they're stepping back and asking private citizens to sue the Cobb Board of Elections to get an answer on a lawful map.
He added, “Government is supposed to work for the people. Government shouldn't insist on the people filing suits in Superior Court to make the government do its job, and to answer basic questions like, 'Who is my county commissioner?'”
Marietta attorney Tom Cauthorn said the party most entitled to ask the court for judgment would be whoever is responsible for calling the special election. Under Georgia law, that’s Cobb’s Probate Judge Kelli Wolk, who told the MDJ she has not yet been involved in the matter.
Said Cauthorn, "It's not speculative. There is going to be a head-on collision come January 1. And that is, the (GOP map) will provide that there will be a vacancy in the district commission post, and the county act says that there will not be a vacancy.”
Setzler, meanwhile, suggested the board's reversal was politically motivated.
“Although I've been hopeful politics had not infested the Board of Elections, it’s becoming harder and harder for me to hold on to that belief, with this outrageous retreat from common sense that we saw play out last week,” he said.
Board Chair Silas rejected that argument.
“We are not a political organization. We are an organization approved per the terms of Georgia law that are here to serve the citizens of Cobb County. And I take issue, and find it quite offensive, as I shared with him, that he would make such a suggestion.
“What he cannot refute is … the type of relief that is permissible to be sought … and we do not have the appropriate basis to seek that relief. And that’s our position,” she said.
