MARIETTA — This week, Marietta History Center featured a program on illegal whisky operations during the Gem City’s prohibition era.
Kennesaw historian Alan McClarnand spoke about “blind tigers,” locations where alcohol was sold illegally, such as speakeasies, during the period of 1880 to 1920.
Graduating from the University of West Georgia a little over a decade ago with a master’s in history, McClarnand, who works in telecommunications, came across references to blind tigers during his research and decided this would be his next project. Blind tigers, also called blind pigs, were named for the practice of alerting customers to the availability of whisky by setting up an animal display or exhibit, according to the Marietta History Center.
McClarnand’s talk focused on the connection between prohibition and race relations during the Jim Crow era in Marietta.
“Marietta was dry a lot longer than most places in Georgia,” he said. “This was a very revolutionary time period. The United States was becoming much more imperialistic, and the growth of Jim Crow was rapidly spreading across the country.”
Georgia has a long history of trying to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol. In 1736, Gov. James Oglethorpe informed the state’s trustees that the Carolinas were threatening to cut off all imports to the colony if the free trade of rum was not resumed, McClarnand said. It was almost impossible to stop the sale of rum because of the Savannah River and the many inlets along the coast.
After several years, the colony of Georgia convinced its trustees to end the ban in 1742.
“The evangelical temperance movement began in the 1820s and by 1850, alcohol had been virtually purged from middle-class homes,” he said.
Prohibition propaganda inundated newspapers with images of men drinking while women and children faced poverty and suffering.
McClarnand read an editorial which said, “The blind tiger is a far worse enemy of the human race. Then let him be crushed. The blind tiger is a place where men, under cover of darkness, who fear not God nor respect man, nor man’s laws, illegally in defiance of the law and will of the people, sell: the Red-Eve Tangle Foot, the Brain-Breaker, Soul Killer, Poverty Drops, Crime’s Cousin, Character Crusher, Money Eater, Maniac Maker, Red-eyed Sin and Cross-eyed Infamy.”
“These would make excellent cocktail names,” McClarnand joked.
Sam Jones, an evangelical prohibitionist, preached to a crowd of more than 4,000 in Cartersville in 1884, blaming the problem of blind tigers on African Americans. The evidence, however, indicates blind tigers were operated by people of different races, McClarnand said.
“In Marietta, blind tigers operated out of stores, warehouses, wagons or by people walking around the Square with a concealed jug,” he said. “The typical blind tiger operated from a private home in one of the town’s Black neighborhoods, but they were also located in white neighborhoods too.”
According to McClarnand, the first mention of a blind tiger arrest in Marietta was recorded in The Atlanta Constitution in June of 1887. A Marietta man was interviewed and said, “across the street from the depot, and right opposite the main entrance to the Kennesaw House, is a dive in which the vilest compound of corn whisky is sold.”
In 1890, the U.S. government investigated blind tigers in Marietta for possible corruption involving the mayor and City Council, McClarnand said. In November of that year, a grand jury was held in Atlanta, and one of the witnesses was Joe Wright, who lived in Cobb on the west side of Marietta.
“He testified or was going to testify and ‘name names’ in an investigation of Caleb Goggins and others, all living in Marietta or close-by in Cobb County,” McClarnand said. “On November 11, the Constitution reported that Joe Wright told the clerk of the U.S. District Court in Atlanta, ‘I am afraid they are going to do me at Marietta, Mr. Hamilton. But if I can only get one more load of goods out of the place, I will come here to live and will be safe.’”
Wright, with Goggins, arrived in Marietta the afternoon of November 11 via train to meet his wife. Leaving the station and heading down Whitlock Avenue, Wright intended to gather his belongings and leave for Atlanta.
“About one mile from the Square, a man steps out from behind a tree and shoots Wright three times, with one of the bullets fatally wounding him while his wife ran off screaming,” McClarnand said.
McClarnand described some of the details as the story of Wright’s murder became national news, saying Mayor Thomas Glover was forced to respond to allegations of corruption.
The case would eventually go to the Supreme Court, and McClarnand said he is still doing research on it. Besides this incident, McClarnand listed other events in Marietta relating to blind tigers.
Of course, not all people welcomed the restriction of the sale of alcohol. Money was being made illegally, not taxed, and the illegality did not slow down the consumption of alcohol.
Many Georgia counties, towns and cities were still “wet,” allowing alcohol sales. Whiskey and beer could be brought from those locations via wagons or train. Plus, liquor could be shipped from other states, McClarnand said.
An editorial showing displeasure with the prohibition law and in favor of unrestricted alcohol sales read, “less money in the city and state treasuries, less business in the city, less business houses occupied, less morality, more crimes and criminals, more poor people out of employment, more taxes put on the people, extra licenses imposed upon the merchants and more dissatisfaction among all classes of people.”
History, it seems, is repeating itself today with laws banning certain substances in some states, but not others, said Amy Reed, director of the Marietta History Center.
“Parallels with this prohibition and the current prohibition of marijuana cannot be avoided,” Reed said.
People in the audience seemed to agree.
“The government should never try to ban goods demanded by the people,” said Chuck McCampbell, a resident of Kennesaw. “The parallels with the marijuana prohibition today makes this story relevant. History has shown keeping it criminalized doesn’t work. It simply allows people to make money without contributing taxes to society.”
McClarnand, who is still deep in research, hopes to compile his findings into a book in the next few years.
