Wednesday marks the beginning of Black History Month. All throughout February, Americans will recognize the contributions of Black Americans and pivotal events in Black history.
Black History Month’s roots date back to the Black historian Carter G. Woodson, whose organization first recognized Negro History Week in February 1926. The idea spread across the country over the next few decades, and Black History Month was first recognized by the federal government in 1976 under President Gerald Ford.
Below is a list of events in Cobb County recognizing Black History Month.
Throughout the month
In honor of Black History Month, the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will host a drawing contest for children and teens. Submissions should be dropped off or emailed by the end of the day on Feb. 28. For more information about this and other Cobb libraries events, visit www.cobbcat.org.
Residents can also read the Cobb libraries Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Booklist. The list, which features books for children, teens and adults, is available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/news/martin-luther-king-jr-booklist-1.
The South Cobb Regional Library will screen the following African American films to celebrate the diversity of Black culture for Black History Month. Feb. 1 — “Hidden Figures” with Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Costner, Feb. 8 — “Creed” with Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, Feb. 15 — “B.A.P.S.” with Halle Berry and Martin Landau and Feb. 22 — “SOUL” with the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.
North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old Highway 41 in Kennesaw, will host the Kennesaw State University Exhibit: Women’s Voices for Civil Rights from Feb. 1-14. The exhibit includes profiles of civil rights advocates from the past, as well as more recent examples of activism and it defines key vocabulary for students and teachers. All are welcome to view this exhibit at their own pace during library operating hours.
Feb. 2
The Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs, will have Kids Craft Club Program — Gee’s Bend Quilt Collage for ages 5 to 9 on Feb. 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants can create their own Gee’s Bend style Quilt Collage using construction paper.
The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, will have Thursday Explorers: Black History Month STEM on Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children in grades pre-K to Grade 2 can enjoy a story time, STEM and seasonal craft. Registration is not required.
Feb. 4
The Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have In Search of Teen Dancers for Black History Month Celebration. Teens, grades 6-12, will need to commit to attend all three Saturday practice classes — Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 and be ready to perform on Feb. 22.
The West Cobb Regional Library will have Alma Woodsey Thomas Mosaic Hearts on Feb. 4 and Feb. 9 from 3-5 p.m. In honor of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, the library is creating colorful collage heart mosaics in the style of artist Alma Woodsey Thomas. Create one to give away or keep. All materials provided and no registration is required.
North River Creative Arts, 320 Austin Avenue NE in Marietta, will have Soul’s Journey to Truth — Black History Month Charity Concert on Feb. 4. For more information, visit https://hopeworldwide.ticketspice.com/souls-journey-to-truth-a-black-history-month-charity-concert.
Feb. 6
The Lewis A. Ray Library, 4500 Oakdale Road in Smyrna, will have Black History Month Craft Kits starting on Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each week, the library will be offering a craft inspired by famous African Americans. Craft kits will be available for pick up.
The Charles D. Switzer Library will have a Marietta Black History and Genealogy Workshop on Feb. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Georgia Room. The library will pay tribute to the historical contributions of local Black Mariettans. This presentation will also feature warm-up activities and conclude with a workshop on conducting Black genealogy.
Feb. 9
The Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta, will have Book Chat — “The Three Mothers” by Anna Malaika Tubbs on Feb. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants can learn about the lives of the women who raised Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin. Copies of the book can be picked up at the front desk.
Feb. 11
The West Cobb Regional Library will have My First Book Group: Celebrate Black History Month! on Feb. 11 from 11-11:30 a.m. Registration must be done in-person or over the phone at the Youth Services desk at 770-528-4623.
The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Atlanta Black Expo on Feb. 11. For more information, visit https://atlblackexpo.com/.
The Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 175 in Austell, will have a Black Authors Forum on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Debbie Antoniou at dantoniou@austellga.gov.
Feb. 13
The Powder Springs Library will have a Black History Book Discussion on Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The discussion will be on historical fiction written by women of color and the works of Denny S. Bryce, Vanessa Riley, Piper Huguley and Kaia Alderson. Selections of their books will be on display for checkout at the library. These books cover a range of historical fiction, including: World War II, the Regency Era, the Haitian revolution, the Jazz Age and the 1950s fashion industry.
The Stratton Library will have an African American Authors Book Discussion on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The group discusses books by African-American authors, Black Diaspora and African-American life and times. This month, the discussion will be on “Don’t Cry For Me” by Daniel Black.
Feb. 14
The Powder Springs Library will have Booked for Lunch: Mystery Book Club on Feb. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. The book club will have a relaxed and friendly discussion of “Any Where You Run” by Wanda M. Morris. Copies are available for pickup at the library. Call 770-439-3600 to reserve a copy.
Feb. 15
The South Cobb Regional Library will have a Social Justice Book Discussion on Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The title for this discussion is “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” by Anna Malaika Tubbs.
Feb. 18
The West Cobb Regional Library will have Celebrate Black History Month: A Story and Craft in Honor of Mae Jemison on Feb. 18 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome, but recommended for ages 4-7. No registration required.
The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta Street in Powder Springs, will have the 3rd Annual Entrepreneur’s Day with a special Black History Month panel featuring locally-based Black-owned small businesses on Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Speakers will be discussing their books and the historical figures they are based on. For more information, visit https://thebookwormonline.com/event/3rd-annual-entrepreneurs-day-with-special-black-history-month-panel/.
Feb. 21
The Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have artist Billie Zangewa create large silk collages depicting her life on Feb. 21 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Participants can learn about her process and create their own collage with different textiles. The event is intended for children in grades 4-6. Space and materials are limited and registration is required. To register, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/events/412/registrations/add.
The Charles D. Switzer Library will have Violence, American Law and the Shaping of Modern Black Masculinity on Feb. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Kennesaw State University Assistant Professor of History and Interdisciplinary Studies Dr. Seneca Vaught will examine some of the ways that contemporary ideas about manhood are shaped by cultural, political and geographic factors over time. She will also explore some of the ways contesting ideas of justice and power became deeply entrenched in legal interpretations of acceptable violence as well as popular representations of racial identity.
Kennesaw State University’s Bailey Performance Center, Morgan Concert Hall, 488 Pullman Way NW in Kennesaw, will have the Moving Forward, Together — Black History Month Festival on Feb. 21 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://calendar.kennesaw.edu/event/moving_forward_together_-_black_history_month_festival_lift_every_voice.
Feb. 22
The Switzer Library will have Taste of Africa and Cultural Performances on Feb. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Celebrate Black History Month with a sampling of Tasty African Jollof Rice and performances by Cobb County library teens — who will share African drama, African dance and an African fashion show in a family-friendly event.
Feb. 23
The Switzer Library will have Let’s Talk Multicultural Book Discussion on Feb. 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. In celebrating the Black History Month, the Let’s Talk series will discuss the book, “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Special guests are Mr. and Mrs. Brooks who will guide the book discussion. The library will also have veteran sports writer Terence Moore discuss his biography, “The Real Hank Aaron: An Intimate Look at the Life and Legacy of the Home Run King,” that day at 7 p.m. The book will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Registration is not required.
Feb. 24
The West Cobb Regional Library will have Winter Break Fun: An Art Program in Honor of Black History Month on Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The library will use popsicle sticks, paper, markers and other odds and ends to create works of art. All materials provided. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3WQPBXY.
Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna, will have a Black History Month Dinner with Erica Armstrong Dunbar on Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Dunbar, the author of “She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriett Tubman,” is a National Book Award nominee and her biography on Tubman presents a fresh take on this American icon blending traditional biography, illustrations and photos that illuminate the life of one of the most famous conductors on the Underground Railroad as never before. Tickets for the dinner are $15 each. For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22487/953.
Feb. 25
The Southern Museum, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue in Kennesaw, will have an African American History Month Celebration on Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is included with general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/african-american-history-month-celebration-2/ or at the museum.
The Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have You Shall Hear … on Feb. 25 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Feb. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. The GSO Chorus, led by Music Director Bryan Black, will join the orchestra to pay tribute to renowned Black composers at the center. A composition co-written by GSO Music Director Timothy Verville and guest artist, cellist and songwriter Okorie “OkCello” Johnson will premiere at the event. For more information, visit https://www.georgiasymphony.org/gso-chorus/.
Life University — The Eagles Nest Gymnasium, 1266 Barclay Circle in Marietta, will have “The Masquerade” — SABCA Life’s Annual Black History Month Gala on Feb. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, a motivational speaker, food, drinks and vendors. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-masquerade-sabca-lifes-annual-black-history-month-gala-2023-tickets-466641967687.
Feb. 28
The North Cobb Regional Library will have bestselling author Wanda M. Morris discussing her debut crime thriller, “All Her Little Secrets,” on Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. Copies of her book and her follow-up prequel novel, “Anywhere You Run,” will be available for purchase, book signing and to check out for reading.
The Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have “Living Legacies: Black History Month,” a discussion featuring award-winning children’s book illustrators and local children’s authors on Feb. 28 at noon. Seating is limited and registration is required. The program will also be available virtually.
