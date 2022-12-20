In this July file photo, a building sits on farmland owned by Roy Barnes on Brown Road near Stout Park in Powder Springs. Developers have planned a 114-home subdivision on the land, which Cobb commissioners split over during their Nov. 15 zoning hearing.
Jake Busch
The Board of Commissioners meets for its zoning hearing on Dec. 20, 2022.
MARIETTA — Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell voted to deny a new subdivision on a south Cobb farm owned by former Gov. Roy Barnes at Tuesday’s zoning hearing.
The other four commissioners had previously split 2-2 over a motion to approve the development at the Board's Nov. 15 zoning hearing; with Birrell absent from that meeting, the case was “pending” until Birrell cast her vote on the matter.
Birrell’s opposition to approving the 114-home development near Stout Park came after five months of wrangling.
Marietta developer David Pearson initially proposed building 130 homes on 190 acres of land owned by Barnes on Brown Road, though the number of homes was reduced to 118 and then 114 as the application progressed through the rezoning process.
Per the request, 125 of the 190 acres were to be set aside as green space under the county’s “open space community” category, which allows developers to put houses on smaller lots in exchange for providing common green space to their residents.
Birrell said her opposition was based on concerns about stormwater, runoff and flooding on the land, similar to those of commissioners Keli Gambrill and Lisa Cupid, who voted to deny the application in November.
Birrell added that she thought the proposed density was too high for the property – the houses would have been built on lots smaller than the 20,000 square feet minimum required under the R-20 rezoning requested by Pearson.
After Birrell cast her vote, Commissioner Monique Sheffield motioned to hold the case until the Board of Commissioners’ February zoning hearing, as the failed motion to approve the application meant it was still before the Board.
Gambrill and Birrell requested that Pearson return then with plans showing the number of homes the development could yield with 20,000 and 30,000 square-foot lots, respectively.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Pearson, agreed to the commissioners’ request for the yield plans. He also agreed to Cupid’s request that Clithon Rice, a nearby resident who has been opposed to development since it was first heard by the Planning Commission in July, be included on all correspondence prior to the February hearing.
“I think what we’re looking for is just some assurances that we won’t be contributing to increased stormwater in the area,” Cupid said.
Sheffield's motion to hold the case until February passed 5-0.
The Board of Commissioners will next hear the case on Feb. 21, 2023 at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee St. in Marietta.
