Looking to secure a fourth term in office as Cobb County’s District 3 commissioner, Republican JoAnn Birrell has raised over $35,000 this year as of the latest campaign contribution disclosure deadline.
That sum leaves a significant gap for Democrat Christine Triebsch to close, who reported raising $4,569.
Birrell’s filings show the longtime commissioner has consolidated support among the county’s business interests and Republican establishment.
Among her backers are past Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairmen Ben Mathis ($1,000), Rob Garcia ($500), Gary Bottoms ($1,000) and Greg Morgan ($500); oilman Tom Phillips ($2,500), Superior Plumbing ($1,000), media firm Clear Channel ($250), Taylor English PAC ($750), real estate broker Dan Buyers ($250), former Genuine Parts executive Jerry Nix ($250), accountant Bob Morgan ($500), and Kim Paris ($250), wife of development lobbyist Michael Paris.
Birrell also reports in-kind contributions from the Atlanta Braves totaling $1,000 for 2021 playoffs and World Series tickets.
Among Republican politicos, Birrell has also done well. She’s received financial support from the Cobb County GOP ($500), state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta ($250), Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain ($150), Public Service Commissioners Tricia Pridemore and Fitz Johnson ($250 each), and former Georgia GOP Chair Sue Everhart ($100). Judy Boyce, wife of the late Chairman Mike Boyce, likewise gave $200.
Other local notables backing Birrell include Donna Rowe ($500), Jim Rhoden ($500), attorney Alice Summerour ($200), Chris Waldman ($1,000), former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway ($150), law firm Bentley Bentley and Bentley ($500), and Deborah Dance, the former county attorney who is Birrell’s Cobb Planning Commission appointee ($250).
(Birrell reported a total haul of over $135,000, but that figure appears to have been rolled over from her last campaign cycle.)
Triebsch’s list of backers comes in somewhat shorter. Her donors include Ed Pien of Washington, D.C. ($500), Susan Leader of Arizona ($250), Cobb Democratic activist Mike Holzknecht ($250), Bruce Phillips of Ellijay ($150), Sharman Southall of Roswell ($150), and Mariettans Nancy Jo Kirk and Catherine Brown ($100 each).
Triebsch, an east Cobb attorney and onetime state Senate candidate, reported spending $2,408 on graphic design, campaign materials, and her website. She’s left with $2,160 on-hand as of the latest disclosure.
Birrell meanwhile has spent more than $29,000 this year on signage, event sponsorships, mailers, and campaign consulting. Her bank balance sits at $9,469 as of the latest deadline.
