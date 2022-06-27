A Marietta-based biotechnology firm planning to build its new headquarters at a site once occupied by the Marietta Flea Market is now looking to add a four-story hotel and a cafe to its redevelopment plans.
At the end of last year, the city sold the 6.7-acre property at the corner of Franklin Gateway and South Marietta Parkway to MiRus, LLC, a biotech firm, for $5.4 million, with the expectation that MiRus would build a three-story, 80,000-square-foot facility.
Now, however, MiRus has submitted new plans to the city for review and approval which would add the hotel and cafe to the site. The plans call for a four-story, 50,000-square-foot hotel with 78 rooms — the ground floor would be reserved for retail. The cafe building next door would be one story and occupy 5,400 square feet of space.
City Development Services Director Rusty Roth wrote in a memo to the mayor and City Council that while staff are still reviewing the plan, MiRus would need to request at least three waivers for the plan to be approved:
- A waiver to increase the allowable impervious (hard) surfaces from 65% to 80%;
- A waiver to eliminate the 25-foot residential buffer on the south side of the property (the buffer was previously reduced from 50 feet to 25 feet);
- A waiver to increase the maximum floor area from 99,999 square feet to approximately 155,000 square feet.
The plans, submitted in May, say the MiRus headquarters would include about 38,000 square feet of office space and about 49,000 square feet of research and development space.
MiRus, founded in 2016 by Dr. Jay S. Yadav, develops medical devices and procedural solutions for spinal, orthopedic and structural heart treatments. After being founded with 10 employees, it has grown to 115 employees, according to the city. MiRus is already headquartered in Marietta, located at an office park on West Oak Parkway, off Sandy Plains Road. The new headquarters is intended to provide space for the firm’s continued growth.
The city purchased the property for $5.8 million in October 2017 with funds from its 2013 redevelopment bond — MiRus paid $400,000 less than the city did.
The property is the latest site in the Franklin Gateway corridor to be redeveloped through Marietta's voter-approved $68 million bond, which the city has used to purchase and demolish aging apartment complexes and blighted retail space. To incentivize new investment, the city has cleared the properties and sold them to companies at a reduced price.
Other additions to the corridor in recent years include the Atlanta United FC training ground and headquarters and the Home Depot Technology Center.
The council is set to discuss the new plans at its Wednesday meeting of the Judicial Legislative Committee. Committee meetings begin at 5:15 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
“Because we sold it, we’ll look at this one harder,” said Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin. “Because part of the reason we sold it to them was the plan they submitted.”
Tumlin added that the council’s decision will depend in part on what sort of hotel MiRus would be building.
“The thing that makes or breaks a hotel deal is the quality of it, whether they have a good flag,” he said. “We don't want an extended-stay motel. Those are the things they’ll have to prove whether or not that's a good deal.”
