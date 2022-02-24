SMYRNA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff met with local leaders this week to discuss his newly introduced Chattahoochee River Act, what he calls “one of the, if not the, most significant legislative efforts in congressional history to sustain and protect the Chattahoochee River.”
“The Chattahoochee River is one of Georgia’s most precious natural resources, vital to Georgia’s drinking water, agriculture, and our natural environment,” Ossoff said. “That’s why I’ve written this bill to protect, preserve, and restore the Chattahoochee River for generations to come."
Ossoff introduced the bill alongside Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, in the U.S. Senate Feb. 10.
The bill would authorize $90 million for projects, with a $15 million cap on individual projects, to improve and protect the river, Ossoff said, and it would give the secretary of the Army up to two years to work with other federal agencies to develop a comprehensive restoration plan for the Chattahoochee River Basin.
A reporter at Wednesday's briefing noted that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been announcing state water projects funded by the American Rescue Plan even as congressional Republicans refuse to back such projects in Congress. Ossoff said that that was “politics as usual.”
“Rather than getting into the competitive credit claiming and the partisanship of it, I want to just focus on what it's going to mean for families in Georgia,” he said. “That's legislation that passed only because Sen. Warnock and I were elected, and it's going to be over $400 million to improve water quality and to ensure that every Georgia family has access to safe, clean drinking water.”
Ossoff said he has yet to face any opposition from across the aisle to the Chattahoochee River Act.
“I'm going to be reaching out across the aisle to build that bipartisan coalition in the Senate that I need to pass this legislation either on its own or as part of a larger bill,” he said.
The Chattahoochee River downstream from Atlanta is cleaner than it has been in a decade, but there is still a lot of work to do, Jason Ulseth of the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said.
George Dusenberry, Georgia State Director for the Trust for Public Land, emphasized the significance of Ossoff’s new bill.
“We're really excited about Sen. Ossoff’s legislation he's introducing today,” he said. “I think that the Chattahoochee River Protection Act is the most significant federal legislation we’ve seen in terms of the Chattahoochee River in decades, if not ever.”
More than 1,000 miles of waterway within the Chattahoochee watershed currently do not meet water quality standards, according to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, creating potential health risks to both humans and wildlife.
Warnock, in a release from Ossoff’s office, said he is happy to partner with Ossoff on this bill because it will ultimately improve the health of community members in Georgia.
According to the Georgia River Network, the Chattahoochee River supplies 70% of metro Atlanta’s drinking water, and it is a key source of water for local agriculture and power through hydroelectric dams.
In 2019, the National Park Service reported visitors to the river’s national recreation area added more than $200 million to the local economy, supporting over 2,000 local jobs.
