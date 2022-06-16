MARIETTA — It was the heady summer of 1968, and Bill Wilder needed a job.
The 21-year-old Marietta native had just graduated from the University of Georgia, music education degree in hand. But, he confesses some 45 years later, he didn’t have much interest in teaching at the time.
Wilder wanted to play music. He was a relative newcomer, having picked up the drums almost by accident in the 10th grade when he dropped by a friend’s house and started banging around on his set.
“He said, ‘It looks like you got some talent for this. You ought to go talk to the band director,’” Wilder recalled. “And I was very lucky. The Marietta (High School) band was a very good band.”
Then in 1968, fresh out of college, he got lucky again just as the late, great conductor Robert Shaw was remaking the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO). Prior to Shaw’s arrival, the ASO had operated more like a part-time outfit, with musicians coming down for rehearsals after they clocked out from work. Shaw was out to change that.
“He turned the corner, where you had to make a decision. Because he wanted the orchestra to start touring, to have day rehearsals, to become a full-time orchestra,” Wilder said.
One of the percussionists, a band director, wasn’t ready to sign on. He stepped away (one wonders if he regretted it), and Wilder — who, again, picked up drums just a half-dozen years prior — got the gig in September of ’68.
He’s been there ever since. Wilder's daughter Terri Wilder told the MDJ, "We believe he may be one of the longest-serving percussion players in the United States."
This month, after 54 years with the orchestra, he’ll play his last show June 22.
“When we had the retirement thing a couple of weeks ago, we had a reception afterwards. And I said at that time, I'm going to paraphrase Lou Gehrig when he retired from the New York Yankees. Today, I feel like the luckiest guy in the world. I mean, I happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
'I wanted to get into this'
Wilder was one of those fortunate few — his career was love at first sight.
“That first time I picked up the sticks in the middle of my 10th grade, I knew immediately I wanted to get into this,” he said.
He had other options. His father James Wilder was the well-known proprietor of Marietta’s WBIE radio station, and would end up a member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. It was a career he could have pursued without much difficulty. But Bill Wilder had a drive to play, doing both classical symphonic percussion in college alongside the more pop-oriented drum set.
His career could have gone either way, but “it just so happened this job came open at exactly the point when I was graduating from college.” Back then, the ASO didn’t enjoy the renown it does now.
“The orchestra was not anywhere near the orchestra it is today. I got in on the ground floor, and I learned — as the orchestra was growing, I was growing,” he said. Still, “absolutely, it was intimidating.”
As Shaw grew the orchestra’s presence, Wilder went on dozens of tours, even playing Jimmy Carter's inauguration in 1977. One of the most memorable was a trip to East Berlin when it was still under Soviet control.
“Everybody will tell you about going through the checkpoint, where the Russian soldiers came on the bus with their weapons, checking passports, making sure that everybody was legit,” he recalled. “We had a few members of the orchestra who were defectors from communist countries — they did not make that trip.”
The orchestra played a familiar tune, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
“Now, this is a rather jaded audience. Culture is big in Europe, unlike America, where … we're more pop-oriented rather than symphonic stuff. The audience just kept clapping for, like, 15, 20 minutes. I mean, it was amazing.”
Aside from his symphonic performances, Wilder and his colleagues found frequent work as backing musicians for a who’s-who of artists — Luciano Pavarotti, Yo Yo Ma, Liza Minnelli, Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elvis Costello; the list seems to go on forever.
Wilder, recounting his many moments in the spotlight, gets a bit bashful.
“All these people that you see on that list are — anybody in the orchestra at any given time would have played with those same people that I did, basically,” he added.
That humility served him well on at least one occasion.
“Ray Charles played with us … and Ray Charles was notorious for being very difficult on drummers. He was a great musician, very talented,” Wilder said. “So his manager comes up to me before the rehearsal, and said, ‘I'm going to give you a hint here. Ray has played with a lot of great drummers and sometimes they have trouble with it.
“‘But I'll tell you what the secret is. Don't try to go with what you think the rhythm should be — watch his foot.'”
Wilder did, and Charles “never said a word,” he added with a hint of a grin.
Last waltz
Asked whether he’s ready to take the Woodruff Arts Center stage for the last time, Wilder says the decision was “a real dilemma.” He’s over fighting traffic to get to Atlanta, and he looks forward to sleeping in. At 75, he’s still plenty spry and might take up with an amateur group like the Cobb Wind Symphony.
(It’s unlikely he’ll find himself idle-handed; Wilder’s quarantine project was teaching himself trumpet.)
One thing he won’t miss? The pressure of performance.
“I compare it to sports (in) that you have to do it right now, and you can't correct it. It's like the last two minutes of a football game. I mean, you either pull it off or you don’t, because you can't take it back,” he said.
It’s also the only career he’s ever known, but he feels it’s time to make room for the next generation.
“There are a lot of kids out there looking for jobs that are coming out of college, and have worked hard to be good percussion players. It's time for one of them to have the job,” he said.
