A bill that would regulate public school accreditation agencies such as Cognia passed both houses of the Georgia General Assembly this week.
Senate Bill 204 was written by Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Alpharetta, and championed in the House by Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb.
Ehrhart, who was part of a House study committee on accreditation last summer, had written a similar bill which stalled earlier in the session, so she endorsed Dolezal’s bill.
Speaking on the House floor Thursday, Ehrhart said companies such as Cognia are private agencies funded by tax dollars (indirectly, via school districts), and serve as “independent, unelected bodies that have no oversight from the state Board of Education or the General Assembly.”
“They are, in a word, unregulated,” she said.
The bill received overwhelming, bipartisan support in both chambers. All but one member of the Cobb Legislative Delegation voted for it — Rep. Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, who was one of 10 House members to vote no.
“I am very happy to say that I want to thank all members of the Cobb Delegation, minus the one, for their yes vote on this bill,” Ehrhart told the MDJ. “They did what was necessary to protect our students and protect the HOPE scholarship.”
Former state Sen. Lindsey Tippins had unsuccessfully pushed for similar regulation of accreditation agencies last year, before retiring from the legislature.
The bill limits the standards by which accrediting firms can evaluate districts and schools, and passed about a year after Cognia retracted its findings of a controversial review of the Cobb County School District, saying it was flawed work produced by volunteers.
Cognia did not return a request for comment by press time Friday.
The bill states that when accreditation agencies evaluate school districts, 65% of the evaluation shall be based on academic performance, and 35% shall be based on financial performance.
Another provision bans what Ehrhart believes to be a conflict of interest — accreditation agencies reviewing districts, then selling services to the district to remedy problems the agency identified.
“It simply eliminates the ability to go in and diagnose the problem, and then sell the school district a solution to that problem,” Ehrhart said on the House floor.
The bill also would create rights to hearings and appeals for districts reviewed by accreditation agencies. It would create an accreditation committee of the state education board to resolve disputes between accreditation agencies and school districts.
Ehrhart says the bill also requires accreditation companies to comply with open records requests.
"So the school district will need to be provided with a copy of any complaint or a summary of any complaint that induces a special review or any negative action against a school district at all," she said.
Ehrhart said legislation was needed since state law only references accreditation in relation to the HOPE scholarship, which requires students to graduate from accredited high schools to qualify for it.
“The parents and the students and the schools will no longer have to worry that their school district is going to be placed under some vague, ambiguous, unscheduled special review based on ambiguous criteria,” Ehrhart told the MDJ. “We know now that as long as the schools are meeting their academic requirements and are financially sound those school districts are safe.
“What happened in Cobb was the catalyst for this legislation. It’s not limited to Cobb though. Other counties have had similar experiences. But what happened to Cobb I think made a big impression on Cobb legislators. … Nothing strikes greater fear into the heart of parents than to have any insinuation that leading up to graduation that their child’s eligibility for HOPE is in jeopardy.”
SB 204 had passed the Senate earlier this month. It received some changes in a House committee before passing the House 161-10 Thursday. The Senate then voted 48-0 to agree to the amended version.
Campbell could not be reached for comment Friday, but questioned Ehrhart on the House floor Thursday.
While saying she was “excited to affirm your stance advocating for accountability in our educational systems,” Campbell asked Ehrhart about a provision which states “an accrediting agency shall not apply any standards, measures, or evaluation criteria not in compliance with state law.”
“If the entire point of this bill is to review standards, measures, and to evaluate our schools, and the premise is that the accrediting agencies will follow state law, but that law does not exist, how will we rationalize that in supporting this bill?” Campbell said.
Ehrhart responded, “I’m not quite sure I understand the question, however I can tell you that is certainly not the only purpose for the bill.”
The House then moved to vote on the bill.
“I think that she’s (Campbell) new to the legislature and perhaps she is unaware of how important HOPE eligibility is to her constituents,” Ehrhart said Friday.
