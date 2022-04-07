The widening of Big Shanty Road’s easternmost half mile has received a grant of some $500,000 from the state.
A preliminary estimate puts the total cost of the widening at just shy of $15.2 million.
When completed, the project will be the final phase of the “Big Shanty Connector,” the extension of the road that first opened in 2012. This phase will widen the road between Chastain Meadows Parkway and Bells Ferry Road from two lanes to four.
Intersection improvements, meanwhile, will feature a new roundabout at Bells Ferry Road and the addition of a right-turn lane.
The grant announced by Gov. Brian Kemp this week comes courtesy of the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank, which doled out more than a dozen grants totaling some $17 million.
The Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) is quarterbacking the project, as it did with the connector a decade ago. A completion date for the expansion, however, remains to be determined. The project has not yet been taken up by Cobb’s Department of Transportation, but a project sheet places the timeline between 2026 and 2030.
The county did, however, submit a resolution supporting the CID’s application for a federal grant via the Atlanta Regional Commission in November. News on that application is expected to come back later this summer.
Transportation Director Drew Raessler said at the time that while the Big Shanty project has been a success in the decade since its opening, spurring industrial development in the Town Center area, widening of the last stretch is needed to address traffic issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.