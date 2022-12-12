KENNESAW — At 64 years old, James Hughes, more commonly known as "Mr. James," is retiring from his job as a dining room attendant after working in Kennesaw State University dining halls for nine years.
KSU last week held a retirement celebration for Mr. James at The Commons, the campus dining hall where he worked. Students and staff waited to shake hands, hug, and say their goodbyes to him. The overwhelming sentiment in all of these interactions: we will miss you, Mr. James.
Mr. James is known for providing full service at what would normally be considered a self-serve buffet. But in addition to refilling drinks, folding napkins and serving food, Mr. James would talk with students, giving out advice and listening to them as a friend.
"He'd come around and give us life lessons," said Mary Mensah, a sophomore studying biology at KSU and one of many who wrote a goodbye message to Mr. James on his giant farewell card.
Mensah said one reason she applied for her current job as a tutor for student athletes was because Mr. James spoke glowingly about his experience as a KSU employee.
Zac Brewer, a junior political science student at KSU, brought Mr. James a parting gift: a necktie and a bottle of cologne Mr. James once said he'd liked when Brewer wore it in the dining hall. Mr. James was teary-eyed accepting the gift.
"He's a legend that should never be forgotten," Brewer said.
Before he was "Mr. James," Hughes worked a variety of jobs after growing up in the foster care system. When he moved to Kennesaw from Philadelphia in 2012, Mr. James said he didn't have any friends. By the time of his retirement, that had changed.
“These are my friends now,” he said, gesturing at students and staff in the dining hall.
“As much as they say I’ve helped them — they’ve helped me,” Hughes added.
For the past six years, Mr. James said he’s received money on his birthday from a diner he once waited on after she fell in the dining hall. She comes to The Commons every June 11 and hands him an envelope with money, Mr. James said.
"Every time I tried to get the lady's name she'd just say 'I love you, god bless you,' then she'd get in the car and drive off," he said.
She’s not the only one who's offered him a tip — Mr. James estimated that over the years he’s received around $20,000 from patrons.
In the words of Mr. James: "Be kind to others, and it will come back."
