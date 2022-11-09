Retiring Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan was appointed to a part-time judgeship in the Cobb Magistrate Court, the county announced Wednesday.
Morgan, along with four others, was appointed to the bench by Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy.
Jana Edmondson-Cooper, a Mableton resident who serves as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Labor, will fill the seat vacated by Judge Sonja Brown, who was elected to the Cobb Superior Court Tuesday. Edmondson-Cooper will begin her appointment Jan. 1, 2023.
“Jana’s stellar legal career, tireless community service, passion for increasing access to justice, and excellent work ethic have well-prepared her for the fast-paced Magistrate Court bench,” Murphy said in a release from the county.
Along with Morgan, Murphy appointed Lauren Boone, Ronna Woodruff and Che Karega II as part-time magistrate judges.
Boone, a Mableton resident, was a felony prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. She is now in-house corporate counsel for an insurance firm, according to the county.
Woodruff lives in Kennesaw and has run her own law firm in Marietta for 12 years, with a focus on family and bankruptcy law, the county said, while Karega, a Powder Springs resident, has run his own firm in Marietta for 15 years with a focus on criminal and civil matters.
According to the county, Boone and Woodruff will be sworn in next week and begin their assignments to vacant shifts, while Morgan and Karega will start their service early next year.
“We’re excited to add Lauren, Ronna, Che, and Barry to the People’s Court family. Collectively, they bring over 80 years of diverse legal experience to the bench," Murphy said. "Working in shifts around the clock for a fraction of the hourly rate they can earn in private practice, our part-time judges are the backbone of the Court, providing true community service.”
