Barnes & Noble plans to open a new store in the Avenue East Cobb this summer.
The bookseller confirmed that it will open a 15,000-square-foot store, using part of the former Bed Bath and Beyond space at the popular shopping center off Roswell Road.
The store will have a different feel to the bookstore chain’s other locations — a “revamped model replicates the personal touch found in independent bookshops,” in the words of North American Properties, the owner of the Avenue East Cobb.
Barnes & Noble’s new approach also lets local stores stock a “hand-curated selection” of books tailored to its specific community. The store will feature “modern fixtures and furniture, an updated paint scheme, cozy book rooms, and an in-store café,” NAP said, and sell gifts, vinyl records, toys, games and puzzles.
The east Cobb store is one of 30 that Barnes & Noble plans to open this year, using that new model. The company did not provide a specific opening date.
Last August, NAP began work on a makeover of the Avenue East Cobb.
Citing a need to “activate” the 23-year-old shopping center, bring in “experiential” retail and create a “socially magnetic” space, NAP is adding two new freestanding buildings. It is also demolishing the former Bravura bridal shop and adding a public plaza in its place.
Beside that — directly across from Michael’s — will be a new concierge building with a valet lane. The mall’s managers hope a revamped layout and new tenants will increase walkability and make the shopping center more of a destination.
Construction on the renovations is scheduled to wrap up this summer.
