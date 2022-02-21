The last few days have been busy for firefighters as they battled blazes that left some homeless and destroyed a large horse stable.
Early Monday morning, firefighters from Marietta and Cobb County responded to a large barn fire at 2000 Bentley Lake Road in Marietta where a similar structure burned to the ground just six months ago.
Marietta firefighters were notified of the blaze at 2:18 a.m. and the fire lasted an hour until the department was able to contain it. No injuries were reported.
Destroyed in the blaze was a 20-stall horse barn with three tack rooms, according to Alice Summerour, whose family owns the property. The structure was part of Blackjack Stables.
“It was devastating to see,” Summerour said of her family’s stables. No animals were injured. “Thank goodness they were in the pasture so they did not get hurt,” Summerour said of her horses.
Summerour and another family member, George Bentley, reside at the farm, according to Cobb Fire spokesman Ramses Rivas.
Six months ago, a similar situation occurred when Summerour was coming back from a Marietta-McEachern football game, when she noticed a fire truck blocking a road, believing a neighbor might have been the victim of a fire. Until later that evening, while scrolling Facebook, she learned that it was actually her property that caught fire.
In both instances, Summerour wasn’t alerted to the fire on her property by authorities. In the first case, she saw photos of her property on social media. She wasn’t aware of Monday’s fire until contacted by the MDJ.
“I got no notification whatsoever,” Summerour said of her lack of communication with the Cobb Fire Department. “This is disturbing considering it just happened in September and they’ve got all my contact information.”
Fire investigators never determined if the first blaze was deliberately set, but Summerour believes that it was.
“There’s no electricity to the barn, there’s no activity in the barn, it’s just for storage,” Summerour said. “There’s no other explanation than arson.”
On Monday evening, Summerour posted her feelings to her Facebook account.
“One of my worst nightmares happened at 2 a.m. This morning, on the anniversary of my grandmothers death. They burned another barn to the ground,” Summerour wrote. “How could this happen again? Why! I am soaked to the bone and absolutely devastated to my core.”
The Cobb Fire Department is still investigating Monday’s fire.
In a fire Saturday morning, eight apartment units were damaged by a fire at a Marietta residential complex, according to the American Red Cross.
The fire occurred Saturday morning at Coral Ridge Condominiums, 1166 Booth Road in Marietta.
Marietta Fire Department arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. and found heavy flames, the department said. Cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been determined.
One of the residents displaced was transported to a hospital in Cobb County. The patient’s condition is unknown, the department said.
Red Cross volunteers assisted nine people impacted by the fire by providing emergency needs, including food, clothing, and personal care items.
Caseworkers are continuing to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet by offering additional recovery guidance and resources, Sherry Nicholson with the Red Cross said.
