Carlos Garcia with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office's community engagement unit, hands supplies to families at the back to school celebration hosted by Amerigroup Georgia at the Cobb Civic Center on Thursday.
MARIETTA — With a new school year about to begin, children and their parents lined up at the Cobb County Civic Center on Thursday to receive school supplies from area organizations.
The event was packed most of the morning, as a line of families visited tables stretching across the floor of the civic center. Children received various school supplies, such as pencils, pens, folders, highlighters, and backpacks. The Cobb County Library System also had a table set up to offer books.
AmeriGroup, an organization that provides healthcare options for those with Medicaid, partnered with Safe Kids Cobb County and Cobb and Douglas Public Health for the event. In addition to the thousand of supplies provided, the event featured games, entertainment, information tables from local businesses and non-profits, and free health screenings.
The new school year for Cobb County is just around the corner, with the first day of school falling on Monday, August 1st for Cobb County schools. Marietta City schools will begin Wednesday, August 3rd.
