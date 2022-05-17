MARIETTA — The average gas price in Georgia and Cobb has continued to soar as summer nears.
At $4.06 per gallon, Tuesday's state average is 16 cents more than a week ago, 36 cents more than last month and $1.10 more than this time last year.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Cobb County Tuesday was $4.04, 22 cents higher than when the MDJ last gathered data from GasBuddy and AAA on May 9.
Despite the price increase, the state's gas prices are still well below much of the country, thanks, in part, to Gov. Brian Kemp's ongoing gas tax suspension that began March 18 and ends May 31. As of Monday, Georgia's average price is 46 cents cheaper than the nationwide average of $4.52.
On Tuesday, it costs $60.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline in Georgia.
According to AAA, as far as Georgia metro markets, gas is most expensive in Brunswick, where it is $4.11 and least expensive in Catoosa-Dade-Walker, where it is $4.00.
The price increase across the United States can be attributed to the high cost of oil, which cost nearly $115 per barrel as of Tuesday, according to oilprice.com. In most years, the weeks before Memorial Day before the start of summer is when the gas prices will dip, according to AAA.
"The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. "Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year."
AAA predicts that 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home on Memorial Day weekend, 8.3% higher than in 2021.
"Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what's to come for summer travel," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel said. "Based on our projections, summer travel isn't just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation, and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months."
