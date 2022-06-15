New details have emerged about North American Properties’ plans to revamp the 23-year-old Avenue East Cobb shopping center on Roswell Road.
The main feature of the plan, submitted ahead of next week’s Cobb Board of Commissioners zoning hearing, is the construction of two new store structures on either side of the semicircular development. The “jewel box” structures would sit where two wide pedestrian paths intersect the parking lot.
Renderings further indicate the Bravura bridal shop would be demolished to make way for a new public plaza with a seating area and stage. Beside that — directly across from Michael’s — the developer would construct a concierge building with a valet lane.
North American Properties (NAP), which has worked on such projects as Atlanta’s Colony Square and Atlantic Station, promised last year it would be redesigning the shopping center to create a “socially magnetic place.”
NAP hopes to sign leases that will bring new retail and “chef-driven” restaurants to create “street-level energy” and improve walkability, the company said last summer.
Each of the so-called “jewel box” buildings, so named for their glass exteriors, would be 2,500 square feet, and could include restaurants and/or retail. The concierge building would be 900 square feet.
Prospective tenants for the new structures were not named in the application. The MDJ has reached out to NAP for more information.
County staff did not note any objections to the changes in their initial review of the plan. The Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider the site plan changes at their June 21 zoning hearing, which begins at 9 a.m. at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.